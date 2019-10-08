Mandviwalla for strengthening SECP through legislation

Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla Tuesday said Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) was needed to be further strengthened through legislation so that it could play a robust role both as a regulator and facilitator

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla Tuesday said Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) was needed to be further strengthened through legislation so that it could play a robust role both as a regulator and facilitator.

During a meeting with Chairman SECP here at Parliament House, Saleem Mandviwalla said SECP's proactive role would help boost business activities in the country and create a conducive environment for investors, said a statement issued here.

Senator Mandviwalla assured of his cooperation for any legislation aimed at making SECP more dynamic, adding there were sick units in the county that needed immediate revival.

During the meeting, Companies Amendment Bill, NBFC Bill and Insurance Bill were discussed at length.

Mandviwalla said Senate had always supported legislation aimed at improving economy of the country and bringing change in the lives of people.