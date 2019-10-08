UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mandviwalla For Strengthening SECP Through Legislation

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 10:04 PM

Mandviwalla for strengthening SECP through legislation

Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla Tuesday said Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) was needed to be further strengthened through legislation so that it could play a robust role both as a regulator and facilitator

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla Tuesday said Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) was needed to be further strengthened through legislation so that it could play a robust role both as a regulator and facilitator.

During a meeting with Chairman SECP here at Parliament House, Saleem Mandviwalla said SECP's proactive role would help boost business activities in the country and create a conducive environment for investors, said a statement issued here.

Senator Mandviwalla assured of his cooperation for any legislation aimed at making SECP more dynamic, adding there were sick units in the county that needed immediate revival.

During the meeting, Companies Amendment Bill, NBFC Bill and Insurance Bill were discussed at length.

Mandviwalla said Senate had always supported legislation aimed at improving economy of the country and bringing change in the lives of people.

Related Topics

Senate Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Business Parliament

Recent Stories

Putin, Russian Security Council Members Discussed ..

2 minutes ago

US Apprehensions on Southern Border Drop for Fourt ..

2 minutes ago

Fazl ur Rehman's plan for launching protest or sit ..

2 minutes ago

US Dollar credit accounts for 81.1 percent of Emir ..

36 minutes ago

Russian Delegation May Leave UNGA 1st Session Over ..

2 minutes ago

Agriculture, Livestock sectors essential for devel ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.