Mandviwalla Granted Bail In NAB Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

Mandviwalla granted bail in NAB case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday granted pre-arrest bail to Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla and his alleged front man Tariq Mehmood in a NAB investigation.

The court accepted the bail against Rs 0.

5 millions surety bonds each and served notices to the anti graft body for submission of comments.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Ghulam Azam Qambrani conducted hearing on interim bail petitions of the two accused.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till December 7

