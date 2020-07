(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla Sunday called Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi on phone and inquired after his health.

He expressed best wishes for Shah Mehmood Qureshi and prayed for his early recovery, says a press release issued by the Senate.