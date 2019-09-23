Mandviwalla Meets Speaker Of Malaysian House Of Representatives
Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla held a bilateral meeting with Mohamad Arrif Md Yousaf, Speaker of the Malaysian House of Representatives at the sideline of Euro-Asian Conference in Noor Sultan Aastana, Kazakhstan
He said that the world should take notice of human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir.
During the meeting several issues were discussed, especially the Kashmir situation, for which the Speaker of Malaysian House of Representatives assured moral and diplomatic support to Pakistan on Kashmir issue.
Malaysian side showed keen interest to invest in Pakistan for which a high level delegation, under the leadership of the Speaker, is scheduled to pay visit in the first week of October.Senator Saleem Mandviwalla also held fruitful discussions on economic ties between both the countries.