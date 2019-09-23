Mandviwalla meets Speaker of Malaysian House of Representatives

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla held a bilateral meeting with Mohamad Arrif Md Yousaf, Speaker of the Malaysian House of Representatives at the sideline of Euro-Asian Conference in Noor Sultan Aastana, Kazakhstan Senate delegation comprising of Senator Nouman Wazir, Senator Manzoor Kakar and Senator Saleem Mandviwalla arrived in Kazakhstan to attend Euro Asian Conference, said a press release received on Monday. Saleem Mandviwalla shared and discussed a draft resolution on human rights violations, with specific reference of Kashmir.

He said that the world should take notice of human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

During the meeting several issues were discussed, especially the Kashmir situation, for which the Speaker of Malaysian House of Representatives assured moral and diplomatic support to Pakistan on Kashmir issue.

Malaysian side showed keen interest to invest in Pakistan for which a high level delegation, under the leadership of the Speaker, is scheduled to pay visit in the first week of October.Senator Saleem Mandviwalla also held fruitful discussions on economic ties between both the countries.