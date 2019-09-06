UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mandviwalla Pays Tribute To Martyrs Of Pakistan Army On Defence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 06:08 PM

Mandviwalla pays tribute to martyrs of Pakistan Army on Defence day

Deputy Chairman Senate, Saleem Mandviwalla has paid tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan Army and those who rendered supreme sacrifices on September 6, 1965 for protection the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Deputy Chairman Senate, Saleem Mandviwalla has paid tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan Army and those who rendered supreme sacrifices on September 6, 1965 for protection the country.

Mandviwalla warned the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi do not try any misadventure in the region, as our armed forces are always ready to give befitting response, said a message received here on Friday.

It was a historic day, when Pakistan's Army defeated the evil plan of the enemy and defended bravely every inch of motherland , whole nation is proud of them, he added.

He expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people, saying that, Pakistan would continue support of Kashmir cause at every forum.

The dark night of Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir will end soon and Kashmir will be a part of Pakistan, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Senate Prime Minister Army Martyrs Shaheed Narendra Modi Turkish Lira September

Recent Stories

Decision to lure foreign investment lauded: Mian Z ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation employees ..

2 minutes ago

Lebanese President Says Israel to Be Held Responsi ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Says Russia's Vostochny Cosmodrome Should Ha ..

2 minutes ago

PCB rolls out clear pathway for next generation cr ..

13 minutes ago

Johnson Welcomes Court Decision to Reject Legal Ch ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.