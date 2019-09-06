Mandviwalla pays tribute to martyrs of Pakistan Army on Defence day

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Deputy Chairman Senate , Saleem Mandviwalla has paid tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan Army and those who rendered supreme sacrifices on September 6, 1965 for protection the country.

Mandviwalla warned the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi do not try any misadventure in the region, as our armed forces are always ready to give befitting response, said a message received here on Friday.

It was a historic day, when Pakistan's Army defeated the evil plan of the enemy and defended bravely every inch of motherland , whole nation is proud of them, he added.

He expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people, saying that, Pakistan would continue support of Kashmir cause at every forum.

The dark night of Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir will end soon and Kashmir will be a part of Pakistan, he said.