Mandviwalla Regrets Lack Of Consensus Among Pol Parties

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 09:30 PM

Mandviwalla regrets lack of consensus among pol parties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla said lack of consensus among political parties resulted in failure to make amendments to the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) Ordinance.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, he said that the Senate had received complaints from different people about the NAB.

Mandviwalla regretted that unfortunately political parties could not generate consensus even after the government approached all parties about the NAB before issuing an Ordinance under which the powers of the institution had been confined to government and public corruption.

"Due to the lack of unity among all political parties, the Ordinance lapsed," he added.

He said that the Senate had received some complaints from businessmenliving abroad against the NAB.

