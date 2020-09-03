Mandviwalla stresses need of enhancing trade ties with Kuwait

Deputy Chairman Senate Thursday underlined the need of enhancing trade with Kuwait which also offered good potential for export of many Pakistani products

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Chairman Senate Thursday underlined the need of enhancing trade with Kuwait which also offered good potential for export of many Pakistani products.

He expressed these views in a meeting with Ambassador of Kuwait Nasar Abdul Rahman J. Almutairi here at the Parliament House, said a press release.

He said that Kuwait had tremendous potential, especially for Pakistani Halal food products and a serious attention towards this particular sector could give a quantum jump to our exports.

The deputy chairman emphasized close collaboration between the two sides in various other fields of mutual interests including agriculture, energy, trade, commerce and investment and proposed strong linkages between trade chambers to explore new avenues of mutual collaborations and interactions with right counterparts.

He observed that Pakistani businessmen were interested to explore Kuwait for business prospects, but Kuwait's strict visa regime for Pakistani nationals was a major hindrance in pursuit of such efforts.

He called for resolving this issue at the higher levels to ensure easy visas for Pakistani entrepreneurs so that they could step up efforts for promoting trade with Kuwait.

Saleem Mandviwalla opined that Pakistani missions abroad needed to identify export potential of Pakistani products in foreign markets and pass on such study reports to local Chambers that would help in boosting up our trade and exports.

Kuwaiti businessmen could explore Pakistan for investment and joint ventures, especially in solar energy, coal mines, rice and other sectors, he added.

He thanked Kuwait government and people of Kuwait for their support to Pakistani community during the pandemic and said that both countries enjoyed cordial relations based on mutual trust and respect.

He also underlined the need for enhanced people to people contact and enhanced exchange of parliamentary delegations to bring people of the two sides more close.

The deputy chairman said that parliamentary diplomacy was an effective tool to promote bilateral and multi-lateral cooperation in diverse areas.

" Pakistan places its ties with Kuwait at high esteem and desires to further expand the fraternal relations in vast areas" , Saleem Mandviwalla said.

The ambassador thanked the deputy chairman senate for the warm welcome at the parliament.

He assured his cooperation in boosting bilateral ties. He said that Kuwait was keen to further strengthen cooperation with Pakistan.

He also expressed his condolences on the loss of lives and properties due recent rains.

He said that Pakistan was close to our hearts and both the country had a shared dream to work toward promotion growth and economic development.

Senators Sajjad Hussain Turi and Dr. Jahanzeb Jamaldini were also present during the meeting.