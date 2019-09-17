Mandviwalla takes up Kashmir issue with Sri Lankan Prime Minister

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla took up Kashmir issue with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickermesinghe during his bilateral meeting in Colombo . Saleem Mandviwalla raised the issue of Kashmir and human rights violations by Indian armed forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), said a press release received here on Tuesday.

He condemned the brutalities being committed by the Indian security forces against innocent people of Kashmir since August 5.

Saleem Mandviwalla also raised the issue of Sri Lankan cricket team to visit Pakistan and assured that fool proof security would be provided to the cricket team.

The deputy chairman also offered to continue bilateral cooperation in the field of education, to provide medical scholarships to the Sri Lankan students.

He also met with Speaker Sri Lankan Parliament Karu Jayasuriya and said that parliamentary relationships between the two countries should be strengthened.Speaker Karu emphasized on parliamentary diplomacy and Parliament exchanges.He was very keen to promote SAARC and tourism between two countries.