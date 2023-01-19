Mangal Interchange police post decreases crime rate in area

After the establishment of a police check post at Mangal Interchange, the crime rate has decreased considerably in the district and not a single incident of car theft or other was reported for a couple of weeks

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :After the establishment of a police check post at Mangal Interchange, the crime rate has decreased considerably in the district and not a single incident of car theft or other was reported for a couple of weeks.

According to the details, the new check post has blocked the escape route of car lifters and other criminals, who used to flee easily from Mangal Interchange on the motorway after committing the crime.

A police spokesman said, the higher authorities took the decision to set up a police check post at Mangal Interchange to prevent the increased crimes. Other reasons behind setting up this post were to deal with timber smuggling, drug trafficking, and other crimes, he added.

The check post at Mangal Interchange proved to be very effective in controlling crimes in the district, he said, adding that other measures were also on cards to boost the morale of cops, and curb crime in the society.