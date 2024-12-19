Open Menu

Manghopir Road Project Nears Completion, Expected In Two Months: NA Informed

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2024 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary Wajiha Qamar informed the National Assembly on Thursday that the 8.9-kilometer northbound carriageway project on Manghopir Road, Karachi, is expected to be completed within the next two months.

During the Question Hour, Wajiha Qamar responded to a query by Shahida Rahmani, explaining that the initial contract for the project from 2018 to 2020 focused on pipeline repairs. A new contract for road construction was awarded in 2020.

She reported that 95% of the work on the project has already been completed, with only minor tasks, such as the installation of signals and footpath construction, remaining.

Funds allocated by the Ministry of Planning will be provided to the Housing and Works Department and others to ensure the project’s timely completion.

Addressing a supplementary question from Sharmila Farooqui, Wajiha Qamar stated that the Housing Ministry could be requested to take further action, if needed. She also shared that the project director had assured the completion of remaining tasks soon, adding that additional monitoring measures could be implemented to expedite the process.

