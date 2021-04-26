Mangi Dam to solve problem of water

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Construction of various small and large dams including Mangi Damm will solve the problem of water scarcity in the provincial capital Quetta, Provincial Minister for irrigation informed Balochistan Assembly on Monday.

Responding to a question, Provincial Minister for Revenue Mir Saleem Khan Khosa said that the decisions and orders of the Balochistan High Court are being implemented in this regard while steps are being taken for in this regard.

Balochistan Health Department informed that the concerned doctor were suspended from duty over negligence at Pishin District Headquarters Hospital.

Parliamentary Secretary Information Bushra Rind told the House that the provincial government was taking steps to arrest the killers of journalist Abdul Wahid Raisani.

Journalists protesting against killing of Reporter Abdul Wahid Raisani while they brought back to cover House of proceedings after assuring them to arrest murders of the journalist as soon possible.