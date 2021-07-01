UrduPoint.com
Mangla Corps Commander Witnesses Mobility, Manoeuvrability Test Of VT-4 Tanks: ISPR

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 12:00 AM

Mangla Corps Commander witnesses mobility, manoeuvrability test of VT-4 tanks: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Commander Mangla Corps Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazher Mehmood on Wednesday visited Armoured Division and witnessed the mobility and manoeuvrability test of state-of-the-art VT-4 tanks.

Maj Gen Rashid Mahmood briefed about ongoing post shipment inspections of the first batch of newly inducted latest VT-4 tanks, said an ISPR news release.

The Corps Commander appreciated the efforts undertaken by the Formation for smooth conduct of the induction process.

