Mangla Dam Housing Authority meets to discuss resettlement of flood affectees

Azaad Jammu & Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood on Tuesday chaired an extra-ordinary meeting of Mangla Dam Housing Authority to discuss resettlement and rehabilitation of the Mangla Dam affectees

The meeting, held in the AJK metropolis, was attended among others by Commissioner Mirpur Division Shaukat Ali, Director General Mangla Dam Housing Authority Chaudhry Muhammad Mansha, Secretary Presidential Affairs Dr. Syed Asif Hussain, Member board of Revenue Chaudhry Mukhtar Hussain, Director Central Design Office Jawad Latif and Deputy Commissioner Mirpur Amjad Iqbal and others.

On this occasion, the AJK President was given a detailed briefing regarding the resettlement of the families and a detailed review of the residential plots of the families was conducted.

During the meeting it was decided to expedite the work to get the project completed as soon as possible.

In this regard, land acquisition and town planning will be completed soon. It was also decided that residential projects for Mangla Dam victims in Islamgarh, Chakswari and Siakh will also be started soon.

In order to alleviate the victims' sufferings, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry directed the authorities to complete the settlement of families of Mangla Dam victims in Mirpur, on priority basis.

He said that the victims had a long-standing demand for accommodation of families in Mangla Dam, which he said would be fulfilled soon.

He also directed the concerned authorities to redouble their efforts to accomplish the project as soon as possible. .