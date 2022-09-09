UrduPoint.com

Mangla Dam Is Safe, Functioning As Usual: WAPDA

Published September 09, 2022

Mangla Dam is safe, functioning as usual: WAPDA

The Spokesperson Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has said that Mangla Dam is safe and functioning effectively

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :The Spokesperson Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) has said that Mangla Dam is safe and functioning effectively.

During the routine monitoring of Mangla Reservoir periphery, some cracks have been observed in Mirpur-Kotli Road near main gate of New Mirpur City, said a statement issued on Friday.

Initially, this was a single lane road, which was later on converted into a dual carriage way by Highway Department, Government of Azad Jummu and Kashmir (AJK).

Mirpur-Kotli dual carriage way passed through the periphery of Mangla Reservoir and never has been a part of Mangla Dam, as is misunderstood.

As reported, Mirpur administration is looking into the matter and taking measures in this regard.

