Mangla Dam nears maximum capacity amidst heavy rains in AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) , Jul 23 (APP):The water level at Mangla Dam has risen to 1214.95 feet due to continuous heavy rains and glacial melting in the Himalayan region of Jammu & Kashmir.

The water level was approaching to its maximum conservation level of 1242 feet, with a live storage capacity of 5.

329 million acre-feet (MAF), as reported by officials.

The authorities are closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary measures to manage the water levels in the reservoirs to prevent any potential flooding. The inflows and outflows of the rivers have been recorded over 24 hours, while other flows were gauged at 6:00 am on Sunday.