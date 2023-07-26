Mangla Dam reservoir close to maximum level

Following the swift but normal-paced impounding of the Mangla dam, 65000 cusecs inflows of Jhelum river water into the Mangla reservoir were recorded on Wednesday

MIRPUR(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) Following the swift but normal-paced impounding of the Mangla dam, 65000 cusecs inflows of Jhelum river water into the Mangla reservoir were recorded on Wednesday.

The water level in the reservoir rose to 1220.25 feet getting close to the maximum level of 1242 feet, officials told APP.

The water level in the country's second-largest reservoir Mangla Dam, located in the Mirpur district of AJK, is 1220.25 feet, with live storage of 5.699 MAF against a maximum conservation level of 1242 feet.

The overall position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoir's levels and the barrages in the country remained on Wednesday as under: - Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 307200 cusecs and Outflows 278700 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 73700 cusecs and Outflows 73700 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 366200 cusecs and Outflow 366200, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 65000 cusecs and Outflows 10000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 111700 cusecs and Outflows 94700 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 359700 cusecs and Outflows 351900 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 401900 cusecs and Outflows 397900 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 372100 cusecs and Outflows 372100 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 295700 cusecs and Outflows 295700 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 222500 cusecs and Outflows 218300 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 72100 cusecs and Outflows 47600 cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 125200 cusecs and Outflow 116800 cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 77900 cusecs and Outflows 70700 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1402 feet, present level 1531.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 4.739 MAF.

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1220.25 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 5.699 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 639.50 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.017 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m. on Wednesday.