Mangla Dam rose to 1235.95 feet against 1242.00 feet level

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) : Water level in country's largest Mirpur AJK-based Mangla dam Monday reached close to its climax following the ongoing seasonal impounding of the reservoir to be completed by end of next month, official sources said.

Following the swift storage of water, the rising trend of water level in the reservoir was witnessed as recorded 1235.95 feet on Monday against the maximum conservation level 1242 feet with live storage of 6.879 MAF official sources told APP here on Monday.

The minimum operating water level in the dam is 1050 feet.

Following the advent of melting of snow at the upper reaches of the Himalayan state of Jammu & Kashmir, the seasonal impounding of the country's largest reservoir- Mangla dam, located in Mirpur district of AJK, was in full swing, authoritative official sources said.

The inflows of water of Jhelum river at Mangla was reported on Monday as 23700 cusecs with the outflows of 10000 cusecs from the Mangla reservoir, the sources said.

The overall position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages on Monday remained as under:- Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 244400 cusecs and Outflows 130000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 44400 cusecs and Outflows 44400 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 23700 cusecs and Outflows 10000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 92600 cusecs and Outflows 61700 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 183000 cusecs and Outflows 174800 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 185900 cusecs and Outflows 165000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 174000 cusecs and Outflows 148100 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 12300 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 132900 cusecs and Outflows 100000 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 89200 cusecs and Outflows 39500 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 83100 cusecs and Outflows 43800 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1530.93 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 4.911 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1235.95 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage Monday 6.879 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 644.70 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.117 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 am.