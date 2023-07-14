Mangla dam swells as water level rises to 1201.60 feet

(@FahadShabbir)

Mirpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Water level in Mangla Dam was constantly rising rapidly but with a stipulated normal pace, official sources told on Friday.

According to the sources, the water level in Mangla dam was reported as 1201.60 feet, with live storage of 4.433 MAF against maximum conservation level 1242 feet.

The inflows of Jhelum River at Mangla reservoir was reported as 59500 cusecs with the outflows of 10000 cusecs of water from the reservoir on Friday, the sources said.

The overall position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages in the country remained as under:- In River Indus at Tarbela, the inflow was 143300 cusecs and outflow was 150000 cusecs, the inflow and outflow in River Kabul at Nowshera was 37200 and 37200 cusecs and at Khairabad Bridge 153400 cusecs and 153400 cusecs respectively, in River Jhelum at Mangla, the inflows and outflow remained 59500 and 10000 cusecs respectively, in River Chenab at Marala, the inflows was 66400 cusecs and the outflows 38300 cusecs.

Similarly, at Jinnah Barrage, the inflow and outflow was 172200 and 164700 cusecs respectively, at Chashma, the inflow was 172000 cusecs and the outflow remained 190000 cusecs, at Taunsa, the inflow and outflow was 211300 cusecs and 191800 cusecs respectively and at Guddu, these were 197400 and 157300 cusecs, respectively.

At Sukkur Barrage, the inflow and outflow was 143200 and 87800 cusecs respectively, while at Kotri Barrage, both inflows and outflows were 65900 and 24200 cusecs, respectively. At Trimmu Barrage, the inflow was 70600 cusecs and the outflow was 57300 cusecs and at Panjnad Barrage, the inflows and outflows were 30100 and 15200 cusecs respectively.

At various reservoirs, the level and storage position was as under; Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1402 feet, present level 1517.02 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 4.004 MAF.

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1201.60 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 4.433 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 644.70 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage Friday 0.117 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m on Friday. APP / AHR.