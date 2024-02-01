Mangla dam water level at continual decline as outflows raised to 25000 cusecs from reservoir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The country's second-largest reservoir Mangla Dam, gradually dries as a result of continuous reductions in inflows and increases in outflows caused by intermittent snowfall on the upper reaches of the Himalayan state of Jammu and Kashmir and the ensuing rapid decrease in the flow of water in the rivers that fall into the reservoir, where the water level has decreased significantly.

Official sources told APP here on Thursday that the water level at the Mangla dam was recorded as 1156.65 feet today, and the reservoir has a live storage capacity of 2.054 MAF and a maximum conservation level of 1242 feet. The reports stated that the dam's water level is steadily dropping.

The sources said Mangla Dam, which is the nation's largest reservoir in terms of water storage, was filled to its maximum conservation capacity of 1242 feet on August 17, this year as part of the seasonal impounding of the reservoir.

On Thursday, the Jhelum River's inflows and outflows at the Mangla Reservoir were measured as 8000 and 25000 cusecs of water from the dam, respectively.

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 14600 cusecs and Outflows 40000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 9000 cusecs and Outflows 9000 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 15200 cusecs and Outflow 15200, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 8000 cusecs and Outflows 25000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 6000 cusecs and Outflows 3400 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 47500 cusecs and Outflows 47500 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 59600 cusecs and Outflows 49000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 39700 cusecs and Outflows 37700 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 36200 cusecs and Outflows 32600 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 27000 cusecs and Outflows 8700 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 9000 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 5600 cusecs and Outflow 1100 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 6400 cusecs and Outflows 5900 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1402 feet, present level 1470.25 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 1.840 MAF.

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1156.65 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 2.054 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 642.50 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.068 MAF.

While the other flows were measured at 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, the inflows and outflows of the River Jhelum at Mangla, the River Kabul at Nowshera, the River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah, and Chashma, and the River Kabul at Nowshera have been recorded as mean flows during a 24-hour period.

