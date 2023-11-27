Open Menu

Mangla Dam Water Level At Verge Of Continual Decline As Seasonal Discharge Of Water From Reservoir Continues:

Umer Jamshaid Published November 27, 2023 | 01:00 AM

MIRPUR ( AJK) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Besides the seasonal scheduled stipulated power generation, the discharge of water from the country’s second largest Mangla dam is underway reducing the water level in the reservoir to 1180.00 feet against the maximum conservation level 1242 feet with live storage of 3.173 MAF on Sunday.

As a result of continual due inflow of water during ongoing season, the water level in country's 2nd largest reservoir Mangla Dam was recorded as 1180.00 feet after discharge of 62.00 feet of water from the reservoir by Sunday.

Mangla Dam stands largest reservoir in terms of water storage in the country, was filled to its maximum conservation capacity of 1242 feet, on August 17, this year as seasonal impounding of the reservoir. official sources told this APP AJK Correspondent on Sunday.

At present 3.173.00 million acre feet (MAF) water is available in Mangla dam reservoir, media wing of WAPDA told the news agency.

The inflows of Jhelum river at Mangla reservoir was recorded as 6200 cusecs with outflows of 30000 cusecs of water from the dam on Sunday.

At the same time, the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages remained on Sunday as under:-

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela:

Inflows 22400 cusecs and Outflows 45000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 7500 cusecs and Outflows 7500 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 12400 cusecs and Outflow 12400, jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 6200 cusecs and Outflows 30000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 8000 cusecs and Outflows 2000 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 56800 cusecs and Outflows 50300 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 43600 cusecs and Outflows 45000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 43500 cusecs and Outflows 43500 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 47000 cusecs and Outflows 39900 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 39800 cusecs and Outflows 14400 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 8300 cusecs and Outflows 700 cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 14800 cusecs and Outflow 8300 cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 9600 cusecs and Outflows 4600 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1402 feet, present level 1501.88 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 3.247 Million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1180.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 3.173 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 641.90 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.056 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m on Sunday.

