Mangla Dam Water Level Constantly Rises

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2023 | 07:16 PM

As a result of the melting of snow at the upper reaches of the Himalayan State of Jammu & Kashmir since the very advent of the summer, the water level in the country's second largest reservoir Mangla Dam, located in Mirpur district of AJK, is constantly rising swiftly but with normal pace

The water level in Mangla Dam was reported as 1124.30 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today (Tuesday) 0.906 MAF against maximum conservation level 1242 feet on Monday, official sources told APP here on Tuesday.

On Monday, May 29, the water level in the reservoir was recorded at 1123.30 feet which rose by one foot during the last 24 hours.

The inflows of the Jhelum River at Mangla reservoir were reported as 47300 cusecs with the outflows of 43000 cusecs of water from the reservoir.

The overall position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages in the country remained on Tuesday as under:- Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 57900 cusecs and Outflows 64700 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 34300 cusecs and Outflows 34300 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 57700 cusecs and Outflow 57700, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 52300 cusecs and Outflows 38000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 31700 cusecs and Outflows 15300 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 79500 cusecs and Outflows 73500 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 101600 cusecs and Outflows 93000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 90700 cusecs and Outflows 81900 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 54900 cusecs and Outflows 47300 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 39700 cusecs and Outflows 14000 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 8400 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 28800 cusecs and Outflow 12100 cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 10100 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1402 feet, present level 1427.66 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 0.462 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1124.30 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 0.906 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 642.70 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.072 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m on Tuesday.

