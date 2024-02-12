Open Menu

Mangla Dam Water Level Continues To Fall

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Mangla Dam water level continues to fall

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) The water level in Mangla Dam, the second largest reservoir in the country is continuing to fall despite heavy snowfall in the upper reaches of the Himalayan state of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Official Sources, the water level in Mangla Dam was reported as 1143.40 feet on Monday, against the maximum conservation level of 1242 feet.

The decline in water level is due to low inflows to the dam. The inflows and outflows of Jhelum River at Mangla reservoir were recorded respectively as 5700 and 35000 cusecs of water from the dam.

This is a cause for concern, as the water level in Mangla Dam is used to generate hydroelectric power and irrigate crops in the region. If the water level continues to fall, it could lead to water shortages in the coming months.

APP/ahr

/378

Related Topics

Water Dam Jammu Lead Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kaka ..

Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar

8 minutes ago
 Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 ..

Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 commentary team

20 minutes ago
 Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season ..

Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season as match officials for HBL PS ..

26 minutes ago
 The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SP ..

The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro Series!

1 hour ago
 Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for p ..

Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for power sharing

2 hours ago
 Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Is ..

Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad

2 hours ago
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..

5 hours ago
 Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crow ..

Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crown

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women ..

Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women jobs along with mitigating la ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan