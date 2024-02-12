Mangla Dam water level continues to fall

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) The water level in Mangla Dam, the second largest reservoir in the country is continuing to fall despite heavy snowfall in the upper reaches of the Himalayan state of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Official Sources, the water level in Mangla Dam was reported as 1143.40 feet on Monday, against the maximum conservation level of 1242 feet.

The decline in water level is due to low inflows to the dam. The inflows and outflows of Jhelum River at Mangla reservoir were recorded respectively as 5700 and 35000 cusecs of water from the dam.

This is a cause for concern, as the water level in Mangla Dam is used to generate hydroelectric power and irrigate crops in the region. If the water level continues to fall, it could lead to water shortages in the coming months.

