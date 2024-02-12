Mangla Dam Water Level Continues To Fall
Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2024 | 06:10 PM
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) The water level in Mangla Dam, the second largest reservoir in the country is continuing to fall despite heavy snowfall in the upper reaches of the Himalayan state of Jammu and Kashmir.
According to Official Sources, the water level in Mangla Dam was reported as 1143.40 feet on Monday, against the maximum conservation level of 1242 feet.
The decline in water level is due to low inflows to the dam. The inflows and outflows of Jhelum River at Mangla reservoir were recorded respectively as 5700 and 35000 cusecs of water from the dam.
This is a cause for concern, as the water level in Mangla Dam is used to generate hydroelectric power and irrigate crops in the region. If the water level continues to fall, it could lead to water shortages in the coming months.
APP/ahr
/378
Recent Stories
Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar
Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 commentary team
Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season as match officials for HBL PS ..
The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro Series!
Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for power sharing
Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..
Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crown
Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women jobs along with mitigating la ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Young Pakistani doctor secures 2nd position in Outstanding Diplomacy Award5 minutes ago
-
Residents demand to finish Eidgah road construction work5 minutes ago
-
1.3m kids to be administered anti-polio drops5 minutes ago
-
Wildlife department discovers two dead leopards from Seer Gharbi forest5 minutes ago
-
16521 power pilferers nabbed during six months5 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects electricity pilferage at Qurtaba Complex6 minutes ago
-
Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar8 minutes ago
-
Three-day polio campaign from Feb 2615 minutes ago
-
Father of former federal minister, Ali Amin’s father passes away15 minutes ago
-
Drizzle forecast for Karachi25 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates new Commissioner Office25 minutes ago
-
District admin starts cleanliness ahead of PSL25 minutes ago