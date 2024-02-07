Mangla dam water level in continual decline as inflows reduce to 4500 cusecs to the reservoir

As a result of ongoing intermittent heavy snowfall on the upper reaches of the Himalayan state of Jammu and Kashmir, the country’s second largest reservoir, Mangla Dam, gradually dries following a continual reduction of inflows followed by increased outflows in the reservoir, where the water level has reduced to a greater extent

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) As a result of ongoing intermittent heavy snowfall on the upper reaches of the Himalayan state of Jammu and Kashmir, the country’s second largest reservoir, Mangla Dam, gradually dries following a continual reduction of inflows followed by increased outflows in the reservoir, where the water level has reduced to a greater extent.

The water level in Mangla dam, located in Mirpur district of AJK, was reported as 1150.30 feet on Wednesday, against the maximum conservation level of 1242 feet and the live storage capacity of 1.786 MAF in the reservoir, official sources told APP here on Wednesday.

The water level in the dam is gradually reducing further, the sources said. Mangla Dam, the largest reservoir in terms of water storage in the country, was filled to its maximum conservation capacity of 1242 feet on August 17 this year as a seasonal impounding of the reservoir, official sources told the news agency.

The inflows and outflows of the Jhelum River at Mangla reservoir were recorded respectively, as 4500 and 30000 cusecs of water from the dam on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the overall position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla, and Chashma, along with the reservoir levels and the barrages on Wednesday, remained as follows:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 13500 cusecs and Outflows 35000 cusecs; Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 10400 cusecs and Outflows 10400 cusecs; Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 16100 cusecs and Outflow 16100, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 4500 cusecs and Outflows 30000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 7600 cusecs and Outflows 4000 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 45900 cusecs and Outflows 45900 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 42000 cusecs and Outflows: 42000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 41600 cusecs and Outflows 37600 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows: 36200 cusecs and Outflows: 32800 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows: 34000 cusecs and Outflows: 15500 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 8000 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 12800 cusecs and Outflows 7800 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 6200 cusecs and Outflows 3200 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage):

Tarbela: Minimum operating level: 1402 feet; present level: 1464.14 feet; maximum conservation level: 1550 feet; live storage today: 1.594 MAF.

Mangla: Minimum operating level: 1050 feet; present level: 1150.30 feet; maximum conservation level: 1242 feet; live storage today: 1.786 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level: 638.15 feet; present level: 642.20 feet; maximum conservation level: 649 feet; live storage today: 0.062 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of the River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah, and Chashma, the River Kabul at Nowshera, and the River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows for 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6 a.m. Wednesday