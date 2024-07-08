Mangla Dam Water Level Rises After Glaciers Melting
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2024 | 11:44 PM
Following continual melting of glaciers at the upper reaches of the Himalayan of Jammu & Kashmir since the very advent of the rising scorching heat-oriented summer, water level in the country’s second largest reservoir-Mangla dam was constantly rising but with routine pace
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Following continual melting of glaciers at the upper reaches of the Himalayan of Jammu & Kashmir since the very advent of the rising scorching heat-oriented summer, water level in the country’s second largest reservoir-Mangla dam was constantly rising but with routine pace.
The water level in Mangla dam rose to 1192.05 feet with live storage of 3.773 MAF against maximum conservation level 1242 feet on Monday, official sources told APP.
The inflows of Jhelum river at Mangla reservoir reported today as 54700 cusecs with the outflows of 16900 cusecs of water from the reservoir.
The overall position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages in the country remained on Monday as under :
Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 261100 cusecs and Outflows 153500 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 87900 cusecs and Outflows 87900 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 187300 cusecs and Outflow 187300, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 54700 cusecs and Outflows 16900 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 61500 cusecs and Outflows 29600 cusecs.
Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 208600 cusecs and Outflows 200700 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 232400 cusecs and Outflows 228600 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 211700 cusecs and Outflows 182900 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 170100 cusecs and Outflows 128500 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 100100 cusecs and Outflows 50300 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 24300 cusecs and Outflows 1500 cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 39200 cusecs and Outflow 23700 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 17500 cusecs and Outflows 4100 cusecs.
Reservoirs (Level and Storage):
Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1402 feet, present level 1514.49 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 3.854 MAF.
Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1192.05 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 3.773 MAF.
Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 648.50 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.252 MAF.
APP/ahr/378
