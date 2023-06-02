Mangla Dam; water level swiftly rises constantly with normal pace

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) : The water level in the country's second-largest reservoir - Mangla dam, located at Mirpur district of AJK, is constantly raising swiftly, but, with a normal pace, official sources said.

The water level in Mangla dam was reported as 1128.20 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 1.016 MAF against maximum conservation level 1242 feet on Thursday, official sources told APP here on Friday On Thursday, June 1, the water level in the reservoir was recorded at 1126.25 feet which rose by about 02 feet during the last 24 hours.

The inflows of Jhelum river at Mangla reservoir were reported as 62800 cusecs with the outflows of 35000 cusecs of water from the reservoir.

The overall position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages in the country remained on Thursday as under:- Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 61300 cusecs and Outflows 60000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 36400 cusecs and Outflows 36400 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 57700 cusecs and Outflow 57700, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 62800 cusecs and Outflows 35000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 39400 cusecs and Outflows 22800 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 90300 cusecs and Outflows 85100 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 102300 cusecs and Outflows 93000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 90700 cusecs and Outflows 81900 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 64300 cusecs and Outflows 55200 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 49100 cusecs and Outflows 16100 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 9500 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 24800 cusecs and Outflow 10300 cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 10200 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1402 feet, present level 1426.15 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 0.426 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1128.20 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 1.016MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 643.20 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.082 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m on Friday.