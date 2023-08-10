MIRPUR AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Only 4.40 feet of water is left to reach stipulated maximum 1242.00 feet of water level in Mangla Dam which reached very much close to its maximum conservation level as it recorded the level of 1237.60 on Thursday, official sources said.

Following swift continual melting of glaciers and torrential rains at the upper reaches of the Himalayan Jammu & Kashmir State, water level in country's second biggest Mirpur AJK-based Mangla dam is swiftly raising as water level is rapidly getting close to its stipulated maximum 1242.00 feet of level, the official sources told APP here on Thursday.

The water level in the reservoir was recorded as 1237.60 feet against maximum conservation level of 1242 feet with live storage of 7.007 MAF.

The minimum operating water level in the dam is 1050 feet.

Jhelum River to the reservoir at Mangla was reported 35400 cusecs with the outflows of 10000 cusecs from the reservoir Thursday, the sources said.

The overall position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages remained on Thursday as under:- Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 228100 cusecs and Outflows 198700 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 45500 cusecs and Outflows 45500 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 214400 cusecs and Outflow 214400 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 35400 cusecs and Outflows 10000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 77800 cusecs and Outflows 49000 cusecs, Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 263500 cusecs and Outflows 255500 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 307600 cusecs and Outflows 280900 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 252200 cusecs and Outflows 235400 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 278300 cusecs and Outflows 246200 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 243600 cusecs and Outflows 189100 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 253500 cusecs and Outflows 215500 cusecs, Trimmu: Inflows 66400 cusecs and Outflow 57800 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 69600 cusecs and Outflows 54200 cusecs.

Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1402 feet, present level 1549.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 5.752 MAF.

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1237.60 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 7.007 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 644.00 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.100 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m on Thursday.