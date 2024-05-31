Residents of the densely populated district of Mirpur, AJK on Friday have protested over the increased unscheduled load-shedding of electricity, causing severe mental and physical misery to the consumers in the scorching heat

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Residents of the densely populated district of Mirpur, AJK on Friday have protested over the increased unscheduled load-shedding of electricity, causing severe mental and physical misery to the consumers in the scorching heat.

“The power consumers in the area were facing losses of millions of rupees following the burning of domestic power appliances, not only due to the unscheduled and prolonged power outage but also particularly because of the supply of electricity with extremely low voltages for many months," stated several local power consumers.

Speaking to media, during their protest the protestors pointed out that despite the repeated hue and cry over the aforesaid ugly state of affairs caused by the low voltage power supply, the local Electricity Department authorities were paying no heed.

They continued that the consumers in the thickly populated areas faced the loss of lakhs of rupees due to the burning of their home power appliances because of low-voltage power supply. They said that the local AJK electricity department was moved by the demand for the immediate installation of new power supply transformers in various localities to ensure an uninterrupted power supply with the required voltage. “But this demand went into the deaf ears of the authorities as it was not met so far despite the passage of many months," they blamed.

“We are roaming pillars to post the offices of the local electricity department to get the aforesaid demand acceded to, but no positive signs emerged from the authorities," they pointed out. The city's power consumers' elders demanded immediate installation of the new high-power transformers in the various parts of the city and the district to avert the threat of further loss to the consumers in the form of the burning of their remaining home power appliances.

They also called for immediately stopping the exercise of much-prolonged, frequent unscheduled load-shedding. Inviting the attention of the AJK Prime Minister Ch Anwaar ul Haq and the Power Supply Minister Ch. Arshad Hussain towards the ongoing worsening situation they were facing, they demanded to take immediate notice of the affairs and order the department to meet their demand without further loss of time.

When contacted for the version by the local electricity department over the issue, an official of the department, with a request not to be named, told APP that the power supply poles and conductors, besides new transformers, were being installed under a phased program.

“The department has already moved to replace the out-dated equipment, including transformers, in various localities to ensure the uninterrupted supply of power in due voltage to the consumers," the official said.