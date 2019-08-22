(@imziishan)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) : The country's second largest reservoir, Mangla Dam reached its maximum conservation level as it attained the level of 1215.20 feet above sea level on Thursday, official sources said.

As a result of torrential rains besides swift melting of snow on the snow-clad upper reaches of the Himalayan Jammu & Kashmir State, Water level in country's second largest Mirpur AJK-based Mangla dam is swiftly rising as water level is swiftly getting close to its climax, the official sources told this Correspondent here on Thursday.

The water level in the reservoir was recorded as 1215.85 feet against maximum conservation level of 1242 feet with live storage of 5.391 MAF.

The minimum operating water level in the dam is 1050 feet.

The inflows of water of Jhelum river at Mangla was reported 32800 cusecs with the outflows of 10000 cusecs from the Mangla reservoir, the sources said.

The overall position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages remained on Thursday as under:- Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 163200 cusecs and Outflows 162700 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 34400 cusecs and Outflows 34400 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 32800 cusecs and Outflows 10000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 52200 cusecs and Outflows 27200 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 212300 cusecs and Outflows 204300 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 211900 cusecs and Outflows 170000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 197300 cusecs and Outflows 185100 cusecs, Panjnad: Inflows 70600 cusecs and Outflows 54700 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 406500 cusecs and Outflows 370000 cusecs, Sukkur: Inflows 364600 cusecs and Outflows 303600 cusecs, Kotri: Inflows 181400 cusecs and Outflows 144600 Reservoirs (Level and Storage): Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1392 feet, present level 1550.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 6.049 million acre feet (MAF).

Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1215.85 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 5.391 MAF.

Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 647.00 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.186 MAF.

The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m. Thursday.