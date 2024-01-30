Mangla Dam's Water Level Rises As Outflows Increase To 15000 Cusecs
Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2024 | 01:50 PM
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Pakistan's second-largest reservoir Mangla Dam has seen a significant increase in water level as outflows were raised to 15000 cusecs, on Tuesday.
According to official sources, This rise in water level comes as a welcome relief for irrigation purposes after weeks of decreasing inflows due to heavy snowfall in the Himalayan region.
The dam, located in the Mirpur district of AJK, is currently at 1158.30 feet, with a maximum conservation capacity of 1242 feet.
Authorities are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the proper distribution of water for irrigation purposes.
