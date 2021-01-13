Mangla power house generation capacity to increase 1310 MW by July

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The up-gradation work of Mangla power is under progress and it will supply 1310 MW to the national grid system by July 2021.

Sources told APP here that currently out of total 10 power unit, eight were generating power supply to the national grid while up-gradation and maintenance of two unit was being carried out.

The eight units were currently generating 950 MW electricity and its capacity would reach at 1310 MW after the up-gradation, they said.

Earlier, the total generation of Mangla power plant was 1000 MW but owing to rising of Mangla dam and up-gradation, now it would generate 1310 MW cheap hydel electricity, they said.

They said that the government has already expedited work on the rehabilitation of the units of the power house in order to enhance it power generation capacity.

