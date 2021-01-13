UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mangla Power House Generation Capacity To Increase 1310 MW By July

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 04:12 PM

Mangla power house generation capacity to increase 1310 MW by July

The up-gradation work of Mangla power is under progress and it will supply 1310 MW to the national grid system by July 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The up-gradation work of Mangla power is under progress and it will supply 1310 MW to the national grid system by July 2021.

Sources told APP here that currently out of total 10 power unit, eight were generating power supply to the national grid while up-gradation and maintenance of two unit was being carried out.

The eight units were currently generating 950 MW electricity and its capacity would reach at 1310 MW after the up-gradation, they said.

Earlier, the total generation of Mangla power plant was 1000 MW but owing to rising of Mangla dam and up-gradation, now it would generate 1310 MW cheap hydel electricity, they said.

They said that the government has already expedited work on the rehabilitation of the units of the power house in order to enhance it power generation capacity.

395/

Related Topics

Electricity Dam Progress July Government

Recent Stories

Imran Khan beats Indian Virat Kohli as the best ca ..

2 minutes ago

Pak women's team clear on arrival Covid-19 testing ..

4 minutes ago

Longer Gap Between COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Can Lead ..

4 minutes ago

Italy to Extend COVID-19 State of Emergency Until ..

4 minutes ago

About 1,000 People Infected With UK-Linked Strain ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's virus death toll passes 63,000

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.