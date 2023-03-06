Mangla Refurbishment Power to add additional 310 MW to national grid system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) is carrying out Mangla Refurbishment Power Project in a phased manner aimed at adding 310 MW of additional power with an approved PC-1 of Rs 52.224 billion.

The refurbishment works have been divided into 11 different packages, official sources told APP here on Monday.

They said the refurbishment of the first two units had already been completed in 2022, while the refurbishment of other generating units was likely to be accomplished by 2026-27.

The project was being carried out in various phases, wherein the generating units were to be refurbished by closing down one tunnel (two generating units) at a time, they added.

The Refurbishment Project, on its completion, would enhance the generation capacity of the existing Mangla Hydel Power Station from 1000 megawatt (MW) to 1310 MW, thus adding 310 MW of additional power with an average of 1610 million units of additional energy per annum to the National Grid.

It may be mentioned that USAID is providing $150 million as grant and AFD is providing Euro 90 million as loan for Mangla Refurbishment Project, while the rest of the amount is being arranged by WAPDA through loans and from its own resources.

Contract worth Rs 11.922 billion for Package XI of the project (Units 9 and 10) has already been awarded to G.E Hydro France. The contract included manufacturing, supply, installation and commissioning of the two units.

