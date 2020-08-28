UrduPoint.com
Mangla, Tarbela Dams Attain Maximum Conservation Levels

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 06:51 PM

Mangla, Tarbela dams attain maximum conservation levels

The two mega water reservoirs of Mangla and Tarbela have been filled to their maximum levels last night, resulting in the record availability of water in the two dams, which is being regarded a good omen for agriculture and hydel power generation in Pakistan in the days to come

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :The two mega water reservoirs of Mangla and Tarbela have been filled to their maximum levels last night, resulting in the record availability of water in the two dams, which is being regarded a good omen for agriculture and hydel power generation in Pakistan in the days to come.

The cumulative quantum of water available at present in Mangla and Tarbela reservoirs stands at 13.336 million acre feet (MAF) which is a record of water availability during the last 10 years.

According to the statistics, water level in Mangla and Tarbela is 1242 feet and 1550 feet respectively above mean sea level.

Water available in the two dams is 2.173 MAF more if compared with the average of last 10 years. It is worth mentioning here that average water availability in the two dams during the last 10 years on the day recorded as 11.163 MAF.

This better hydrological situation will aptly fulfill the requirement of water for agriculture in the country for the days to come. The more water in the reservoirs will also result in more hydel generation in the coming days.

It is pertinent to mention that WAPDA hydel power stations have been providing more than 8500 MW for the last two consecutive days and hydel generation may touch 9000 MW mark.

