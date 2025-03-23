Open Menu

Mango Bloom Marks Start Of Season, ACS Visits MRI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2025 | 12:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) With the arrival of spring, the mango orchards of South Punjab — known for their unmatched sweetness — have begun to bloom with the fragrant scent of budding fruit. To review progress on mango production, exports, and research, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani, paid a visit to the Mango Research Institute (MRI) in Multan.

During the visit, the ACS inspected the high-density experimental farm, mango nursery, and the post-harvest laboratory. He was accompanied by Special Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Sarfraz Khan Magsi, Principal Scientist Dr. Asif-ur-Rehman, Director Cotton Research Center Dr. Ghulam Sarwar, and Director Agriculture Extension Shehzad Sabir.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rabbani remarked that South Punjab’s mangoes have become Pakistan’s identity in international markets. "Mangoes from this region are unmatched in flavor and sweetness globally," he said. "They are more than just a fruit — they are a symbol of culture, tradition, and love."

He stressed the need to enhance mango exports to ensure economic prosperity for orchard owners.

"Value addition in mango production must be a priority to access high-end markets," he emphasized.

Briefing the ACS, officials noted that Pakistan boasts over 100 mango varieties, with five of these enjoying significant popularity worldwide. Despite a decrease in the total area under mango cultivation, advances in modern farming techniques have led to increased yields.

It was also highlighted that the largest contiguous cluster of mango orchards in the world is located along the River Chenab in South Punjab.

Mr. Rabbani also visited the Cotton Research Center, where he personally sowed early-season cotton seeds as part of a demonstration of the region’s cotton advancement efforts. Later, he toured the Agri Mall, an initiative aimed at promoting agricultural innovation and services.

The visit underscored the government’s commitment to supporting South Punjab’s agriculture sector by combining traditional strengths with modern technology.

