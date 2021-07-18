UrduPoint.com
Mango Eid Festival Held At Women Shelter Home

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Women Shelter Home (Dar-ul-Aman) on Sunday organized a mango eid festival in connection with Eid-Ul-Adha for women and their kids.

MPA Sabeen Gul, Social worker Gulnaz Kashif, Chairman Advisory Committee Shelter Home, Shahid Mehmood Ansari, Divisional Director Social Welfare, Muzammil Yar, Tasawar Hussain Malik, Shelter Home residing women and Women University students participated in the event.

The students alongwith Shelter Home Women decorated the hall themselves with their skills.

Musical chairs competition was held among guests and students separately.

A mango eating competition was also organized among the Dar-ul-Aman residing women.

Spokesperson for Punjab CM, Sabeen Gul appreciated the efforts of Women Shelter Home In charge, Sana Javid and her team for organizing a beautiful event for women and their kids.

She stated that such programmes consoled the disturbed residing women,adding that she was overjoyed by attending the event.

Shahid Mehmood Ansari said that small moments of joy and happiness bring smile to the faces of these women.

He hailed good management and facilities being extended to residents at Shelter Home.

In Charge Women Shelter Home, Sana Javid, vowed to arrange such type of programmes in future too.

She extended vote of thanks to the participants.

