Mango Enclave: Industrial Estate Board Promise Support To Administration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2025 | 05:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) A delegation of Industrial Estate board called on Commissioner Multan Division Amir Kareem Khan at his office on Friday and promised their full support in executing the plan to establish a Mango Enclave in the City of Saints.

The commissioner informed the industrialists that over 1000 saplings of almost all local mango varieties would be planted at the mango enclave which he believed would also serve a picnic point for the citizens.

“It would have a metallic fence all around for safety and there would be benches, jogging track, lights, wash rooms.

Commissioner Khan said that a deserted area near Nadir Abad flyover has been selected for the project and there would be huts inside for products made from mangoes.

He said, aromatic and delicious mangoes are the identity of the city of saints and mango enclave would turn out to be a worthwhile addition to the city’s landscape. Director General Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA) Multan Kareem Bakhsh gave a detailed briefing to the delegates.

