Mango enclave planned in Multan as new picnic spot

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Commissioner Amir Karim announced on Friday the establishment of a mango enclave in the city,terming it a gift for the residents of the city of saints.

A deserted area near Nadrabad Flyover has been proposed for the plantation of mango saplings.

In a statement,the Commissioner said various types of mangoes would be cultivated with the collaboration of the Parks and Horticulture Authority and the Industrial Estate board.

The enclave would be surrounded by boundary walls and fenced off to create a recreational spot for residents. Concrete benches would also be installed to provide a comfortable environment for visitors.

“Mangoes are the identity of Multan,”said the Commissioner,adding that the new initiative would bring joy to the people.

He noted that a brief action plan had already been prepared to implement the project in letter and spirit.