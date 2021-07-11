Mango exports can help earn forex, lessen rural poverty: UAF VC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

::University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Anas Sarwar Qureshi has said Pakistan can earn precious foreign exchange and lessen rural poverty by enhancing export of exotic varieties of mangoes.

He was addressing the 5th National Mango Festival, arranged by the Agri Tourism Development Corporation at Asghar Farm in Chak 116-JB, Millat Road. He said that the mango export could be doubled as Pakistani mangoes were famous due to their taste, appearance and aroma.

The VC said that fruit fly and other diseases were posing a serious threat to the agricultural exports. Marketing issues were also hampering the process of enhancing exports. He said that despite the Covid-19 pandemic situation this year, Pakistan met the target of mango export.

He said that new orchards of preferred varieties should be planted on scientific basis so that economic condition of farmers could be improved.

Director General Ayub Agricultural Research Institute Dr Zafar Iqbal Qureshi said that they were setting up a Mango Research Institute in Rahim Yar Khan, which would help and guide mango growers to increase their production. He said Pakistan is the sixth largest producer of mangoes.

Tariq Tanveer from Agri-Tourism Corporation, said that we have to respect farmer as well as train him at the farm level so that he can make a reasonable profit on his produce through value addition and safe storage. He said that unfortunately today the son of a farmer did not want to become a farmer.

Dr Khalid Mehmood Shouq said such festivals should be arranged for other fruits also, which would help boost up agricultural productivity.

Progressive farmer Naveed-ur-Rehman said that they had more than 40 varieties of mangoes.

A number of officials and farmers attended the event.