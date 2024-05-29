Open Menu

Mango Festival Aligning With Modern Requirements To Boost Mango Exports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Mango Festival aligning with modern requirements to boost mango exports

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) The famous Mango Festival of Mirpurkhas is getting a major upgrade this year, aligning with modern requirements to facilitate mango exports and boost the region's growing fruit trade, on Wednesday.

According to APP correspondent, "In view of the vision of a developed Pakistan envisioned by President Asif Ali Zardari and the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party, the provincial government is rolling out the red carpet for exporters, farmers, landowners and business leaders at the upcoming festival."

In an exclusive conversation with former President of Mirpurkhas Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahmad Saeed Qaimkhani, Provincial Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah unveiled ambitious plans to integrate Sindh's rich cultural heritage with contemporary tourism trends.

"We will open new avenues for tourism development by meeting modern requirements for Sindh's tourist, cultural and traditional assets as soon as possible," the minister stated.

Shah said that the divisional district administration had received explicit instructions from the Sindh Chief Minister to focus all efforts on achieving export, research, economic and social benefits from the agriculture and commerce sectors. Special emphasis will be placed on facilitating mango growers and traders looking to tap into lucrative international markets, the minister said.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Chief Minister Exports Business Agriculture Mango Chamber Pakistan Peoples Party Market Commerce All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

UHS bars medical colleges from Imposing fines on s ..

UHS bars medical colleges from Imposing fines on students

18 minutes ago
 Janhvi Kapoor refutes marriage rumors with Shikhar ..

Janhvi Kapoor refutes marriage rumors with Shikhar Pahariya

1 hour ago
 At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accide ..

At least 28 die in Balochistan's Washuk bus accident

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 May 2024

5 hours ago
 NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi offi ..

NAB raids Malik Riaz's Bahria Town Rawalpindi office

14 hours ago
‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with opti ..

‘Govt can boost revenues by 40 billion with optimized Tobacco Taxation’

19 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of M ..

Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9

20 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N pres ..

Nawaz Sharif again elected unopposed as PML-N president

22 hours ago
 New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleg ..

New complaint lodged against Imran Khan over alleged ‘hateful narrative’ aga ..

23 hours ago
 NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, sa ..

NAB law of 40-day physical remand be withdrawn, says Khawaja Saad

23 hours ago
 Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G ..

Experience Innovation at Its Best — vivo V30e 5G Now Available in Pakistan

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan