Mango Festival aligning with modern requirements to boost mango exports

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) The famous Mango Festival of Mirpurkhas is getting a major upgrade this year, aligning with modern requirements to facilitate mango exports and boost the region's growing fruit trade, on Wednesday.

According to APP correspondent, "In view of the vision of a developed Pakistan envisioned by President Asif Ali Zardari and the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party, the provincial government is rolling out the red carpet for exporters, farmers, landowners and business leaders at the upcoming festival."

In an exclusive conversation with former President of Mirpurkhas Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ahmad Saeed Qaimkhani, Provincial Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah unveiled ambitious plans to integrate Sindh's rich cultural heritage with contemporary tourism trends.

"We will open new avenues for tourism development by meeting modern requirements for Sindh's tourist, cultural and traditional assets as soon as possible," the minister stated.

Shah said that the divisional district administration had received explicit instructions from the Sindh Chief Minister to focus all efforts on achieving export, research, economic and social benefits from the agriculture and commerce sectors. Special emphasis will be placed on facilitating mango growers and traders looking to tap into lucrative international markets, the minister said.