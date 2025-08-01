Mango Festival At MNSUA On Aug 2
Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2025 | 05:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) Multan is going to organise a one-day mango festival at a spacious hall at Bosan Road, here on Saturday, Aug 2.
The festival would showcase numerous varieties of mangoes, the King of Fruit, at the display stalls after its formal inauguration by the Vice Chancellor Prof.
Dr. Zulfiqar Ali. The 12-hour ceremony would begin 10 am for the people to have a diversity display of mangoes, and its products. In addition to this, family entertainment programmes including cultural show, family mango games and festivity, magic show for kids, kids mango Fungama, MNSUA Arts and Dramatic Club Performances, and Mehfil-e-Qawwali would also be held.
