Mango Festival: Digital Marketing Of Mangoes Promises Handsome Returns Of Mango

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2022 | 05:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Digital marketing is one of the modern business techniques for swift access to target customers and growers could earn handsome profit, said speakers in a seminar on concluding ceremony of Mango Festival, held at DHA Multan.

The mango festival third day started with the mango dish making competition. More than 200 mango based dishes were presented by more than 30 organizations and individuals in the attractive event.

In the seminar titled 'Branding and Digital Marketing of Mango', Ali Iqbal, an expert gave presentation on Digital Mango Marketing, Opportunities and Challenges. He briefed on the sales, procurement, inventory management and operational issues in digital marketing.

Progressive grower Rabia Sultan appreciated the university and its leading role in organizing the training events for farming community on different occasions. She emphasized that the linkages with farmers should be improved through online forums and monthly zoom session. Quality assurance starts from farm level, she stated adding, training is needed for post-harvest management. Small scale on-farm pulping plants with well-trained staff and collaborative approach is also needed. Rabia said that training in digital marketing will remove fears among farmers to use this advanced technology.

Similarly, it will also provide handsome return to farmers against their produce. Zahid Gardezi emphasized to adopt innovative practices in post-harvest technologies.

Dr. Ayesha Hakim from MNSUAM briefed about AI based quality check of mango based on camera identification.

MNSUA Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asif Ali, the host of event stated that mango industry had a potential to move forward in the international export markets. There are challenges but by the dint of hard work and learning attitude, we can excel forward.

Growers have to become a part of mango supply chain management. Youth is the future of farming business. He said that MNSUA Multan was committed for wellbeing the farming community.

On closing ceremony, Vice Chancellor appreciated all the stakeholders for participation festival. He emphasized that it is the topmost priority of the university to highlight the importance of mango in this region. Mango festival has now become the brand of the city. The Vice Chancellor said that the university vision is to increase the mango exports in the upcoming years. He said that the farming community is the top priority of university.

