Open Menu

Mango Festival Held At Pakistan Association Dubai

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2024 | 08:53 PM

Mango Festival held at Pakistan Association Dubai

The Pakistan Association Dubai, in collaboration with the Pakistan Business Council and the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai, organized a grand Mango Festival event in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) The Pakistan Association Dubai, in collaboration with the Pakistan Business Council and the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai, organized a grand Mango Festival event in Dubai.

The event was attended by a large number of guests including diplomats, dignitaries, prominent members of the Pakistani community and government officials.

The ceremony was inaugurated by Ambassador of Pakistan to United Arab Emirates Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, and Consul General of Pakistan Hussain Muhammad. The event started with recitation of verses from the Quran followed by playing of the National Anthem.

Faisal Niaz Tirmizi while addressing on the occasion said, “This is the most anticipated event of the year.

Mangoes like citrus are indigenous to the Indus Valley, which constitutes Pakistan”. Thanking the participants for attending the festival, the Ambassador said that presence of so many people was testimony of this special fruit which is eagerly awaited in summer.

Hussain Muhammad said that Pakistani mangoes are deeply rooted in our culture and heritage and is a symbol of our hospitality and tradition.

The ceremony concluded with, presentation of mementos by Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Minister for Culture Tourism Antiquities Archives Govt of Sindh, Pakistan.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Business Dubai Mango United Arab Emirates Event From Government

Recent Stories

IG Nasir Rizvi issues strict orders to maintain ci ..

IG Nasir Rizvi issues strict orders to maintain city peace

7 minutes ago
 Secretary Health visits new PIMS emergency unit

Secretary Health visits new PIMS emergency unit

7 minutes ago
 HESCO chief directs officials to reduce line losse ..

HESCO chief directs officials to reduce line losses

11 minutes ago
 Woman injured in minor's custody firing incident d ..

Woman injured in minor's custody firing incident dies at hospital

11 minutes ago
 Over 1.274m citizens benefited from police khidmat ..

Over 1.274m citizens benefited from police khidmat centres in first half of curr ..

11 minutes ago
 PCB allocates Rs. 12,800mln for upgradation of sta ..

PCB allocates Rs. 12,800mln for upgradation of stadiums ahead of ICC Champions T ..

6 minutes ago
Sargodha University visits China for expanding coo ..

Sargodha University visits China for expanding cooperation in education, sci-tec ..

9 minutes ago
 Wheel-Chair Tennis camps ends amidst great fun

Wheel-Chair Tennis camps ends amidst great fun

9 minutes ago
 City receives rain, more showers predicted for nex ..

City receives rain, more showers predicted for next 24 hours

9 minutes ago
 New era of Pak-China cooperation in diverse fields ..

New era of Pak-China cooperation in diverse fields to boost economic prosperity, ..

9 minutes ago
 Gulf states congratulate Iran's new reformist pres ..

Gulf states congratulate Iran's new reformist president

9 minutes ago
 Letter sent to President, PM to provide facilities ..

Letter sent to President, PM to provide facilities to Imran Khan in jail

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan