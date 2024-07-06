Mango Festival Held At Pakistan Association Dubai
Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2024 | 08:53 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) The Pakistan Association Dubai, in collaboration with the Pakistan Business Council and the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai, organized a grand Mango Festival event in Dubai.
The event was attended by a large number of guests including diplomats, dignitaries, prominent members of the Pakistani community and government officials.
The ceremony was inaugurated by Ambassador of Pakistan to United Arab Emirates Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, and Consul General of Pakistan Hussain Muhammad. The event started with recitation of verses from the Quran followed by playing of the National Anthem.
Faisal Niaz Tirmizi while addressing on the occasion said, “This is the most anticipated event of the year.
Mangoes like citrus are indigenous to the Indus Valley, which constitutes Pakistan”. Thanking the participants for attending the festival, the Ambassador said that presence of so many people was testimony of this special fruit which is eagerly awaited in summer.
Hussain Muhammad said that Pakistani mangoes are deeply rooted in our culture and heritage and is a symbol of our hospitality and tradition.
The ceremony concluded with, presentation of mementos by Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Minister for Culture Tourism Antiquities Archives Govt of Sindh, Pakistan.
