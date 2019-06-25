Mango Festival to start from June 29 in Hyderabad: Commissioner

The Commissioner Hyderabad Division Muhammad Abbass Baloch has said the 2-day Mango Festival in Hyderabad will start from June 29 at the Expo Center

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Division Muhammad Abbass Baloch has said the 2-day Mango Festival in Hyderabad will start from June 29 at the Expo Center.

Addressing a press conference at Shahbaz Hall here on Tuesday, Baloch informed that 30 stalls of mangoes besides other fruits and vegetables would be set up at the festival.

He added that the festival would also provide entertainment facilities for the visitors.

"The district administration Hyderabad was trying to make the festival a successful event so that annual mango festival can also be organized in Hyderabad like Mirpurkhas district," the commissioner said.

He said the purpose of organizing the event was to draw interest and attention of the mango exporters to the mangoes being grown in Hyderabad and neighbouring districts.

The Commissioner informed that board of Investment Pakistan was sponsoring the event while the district administration was providing logistic support.

He said the mango fruit's season would soon be over owing to which the district administration planned to organize the festival at the earliest.

Baloch told that a seminar would also be organized at the festival while a musical night would also be arranged.

Responding to a question about attack of locusts on the crops in several districts of Sindh, the Commissioner told that the locusts entered in Sindh from Balochistan.

He told that Jamshoro district had been completely cleared of locusts while Matiari district had been cleared 70 percent.

"Now the locusts are heading towards Sanghar and Shikarpur districts," he said.

He apprised that the union council level teams had been formed in collaboration with the local farmers to keep an eye on the spread of locusts.

Baloch added that the district level control centers had also been established to monitor the situation.

Later a meeting was held to review the arrangements.

Additional Commissioner Syed Sajjad Haider Shah, Deputy Director Planning Mutassam Abbassi and other officials attended the meeting.