UrduPoint.com

Mango Growers Advised To Save Orchards From Frost

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Mango growers advised to save orchards from frost

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :The Agriculture Department advised farmers to opt for light irrigation of their mango orchards at night in case of chances of frost to save mango plants from adverse impact.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Assistant Director Abdus Samad said that mango was termed as king of fruits which was being produced in over 90 countries. About 18 countries including Pakistan produce over 87 percent mangoes. Pakistan is ranked as 6th biggest country in terms of mango production as the fruit was cultivated over 170,000 hectares in the country. The total production is 1,784,000 tonnes in Pakistan.

Abdus Samad observed that frost could damage the plants to a greater extent. He, however, added that farmers should avoid irrigation in case their plants did not bear fruit last year and may have carbohydrates in excess.

When farmers noticed their plants meeting flower stage prematurely and early due to higher temperature during day time and resorted to water application which further supported the flower stage instead of stopping it.

For such plants or orchards, he added, it is recommended that plants should not get water.

However, light irrigation can be done in frosty nights to save plants from frost. He said, farmers should also beware of mango mealy bug commonly called 'Aam Ki Gadhairy'. Female mealy bug lays eggs in soil and its population start in December every year and climb up the trees to suck juice.

He instructed farmers to incorporate some safety hurdles on the trunks of mango trees to prevent the pest crawl up to the upper part of trees.

The branches of trees touching or approaching ground should also be trimmed for prevention of mealy bugs' access. He said that farmers should also arrange animal waste fertilizers for need-based application in mango orchards.

Related Topics

Pakistan Water Agriculture Mango May December Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

11 hours ago
 US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US ..

US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US Presence in Europe - White Ho ..

19 hours ago
 US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukrain ..

US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukraine Possible at Geneva Talks - W ..

19 hours ago
 7 arrested over aerial firing

7 arrested over aerial firing

19 hours ago
 NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death ..

NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death of brother

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.