Mango Growers, Experts Hold Consultative Meeting

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 04:04 PM

A consultative meeting comprised of experts and mango crop growers to discuss the issues faced by them farmers of other crops due to COVID-19 and locusts attack was held at the Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) here on Monday

The meeting deliberated in length about problems faced by king of fruits, mango besides set of recommendations by experts and growers.

Dr Waqar Ahmad, Dr Jamil Ghouri, Chaudhary Shahzad Sabir, Dr Aman Ullah, mango growers from Punjab and Sindh and others attended the meeting.

During the meeting the mango growers urged upon government to take immediate measures for protecting mango and its access to markets.

Speaking on the occasion MNSUA VC, Dr Asif Ali said that mango was prime crop of South Punjab adding that its production and export has witnessed a sharp decline.

He informed that govt was trying its best to protect mango crop so that growers may not face losses due to lockdown and locus attack.

The insect had damaged mango crop badly in the Punjab , the VC said and added MNSUA experts have completed their research in the field and are contributing practically to join govt's hands for eradication of the locust.

