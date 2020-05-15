UrduPoint.com
Mango Harvesting, Packaging SOPs

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 07:19 PM

The Sindh government on Friday issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for agriculture labourers to carry out Mango related activities by ensuring the prevention of the spread of coronavirus in the province

According to the SOPs here, the provincial government in exercise of powers, conferred under section 3 (1) of the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act 2014 (The Sindh Act VIII of 2015) and in continuation of earlier order, has devised a framework through which employment of labourers in mass number in agriculture activities such as mango packing, sorting and so on shall be regulated by keeping public safety.

According to the SOPs here, the provincial government in exercise of powers, conferred under section 3 (1) of the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act 2014 (The Sindh Act VIII of 2015) and in continuation of earlier order, has devised a framework through which employment of labourers in mass number in agriculture activities such as mango packing, sorting and so on shall be regulated by keeping public safety.

The provincial government has issued the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding employing labourers for mango harvesing to ensure safe work environment in which requisite activities related to the mango harvesting, sorting, packaging, loading and transportationof mangoes may be carried out under some conditions subject to the approval by the provincialgovernment.

