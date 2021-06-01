UrduPoint.com
'Mango In A Lambo' Service Is Back With A Vroom In Dubai

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 04:42 PM

The long wait for Pakistani mangoes is over with the king of fruits now available in Dubai and Sharjah

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The long wait for Pakistani mangoes is over with the king of fruits now available in Dubai and Sharjah. And here's the delicious part � if you order 3 mango boxes at a store in Dubai, you get to ride a Lamborghini, according to Khaleej times report.

Even as residents have been thronging wholesale and retail markets this year to get the first juicy bite of Pakistani mangoes this season, last year's superhit 'Mango in a Lambo' service is also coming back.

Well, here's the juice. All you have to do is dial a minimum order of three boxes costing Dh150. And while you dream of biting into the golden mango goodness, you can take a short joyride like a king (or a queen) in the Dh1.2 million super-car.

The 'Mangoes in Lamborghini' initiative which was launched last year by Pakistan Supermarket, proved to be a massive hit. After all, where in the world do you get the king of fruits delivered to your doorstep in a super-car? Except Dubai, of course! Jhanzeb Yaseen, managing director, Pakistan Super Market Dubai, said the 'Mangoes in Lamborghini' service will return on Tuesday (June 1) in Dubai. "Last year, we delivered approximately 1,100 mango boxes through our 'Lamborghini service'. We have already received a number of enquiries this year for mango delivery via the supercar," said Yaseen.

"We are confident of delivering more than 2,500 mango boxes this season. We received a overwhelming response last year. It was an experience like none other and we made so many unforgettable memories from our 'Mango in a Lambo' campaign.

"For many, it was the first time they were riding in a Lamborghini after purchasing their favourite mangoes," Yaseen said.

He categorically stated that there would be no price hike on the Lamborghini service. "We have decided not to raise the prices this year even though the expenses and logistics costs continue to rise. Even our Lamborghini delivery service is free for all," he said, adding that there should be a minimum order of three boxes from more than half a dozen varieties of mangoes at the supermarket.

He said that though regular van delivery service is available, many obviously opt to receive their mangoes in the Lambo. "The 'Mango in a Lambo' delivery service is completely based on first come first serve basis. So we urge all our customers and mango enthusiasts to join our Facebook page 'Pakistan Supermarket' to know about the updates and delivery schedules, mango varieties and more information related to the campaign," he said.

Waheed Ahmad, director at the All Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters, said last year the export target of mangoes was initially set at 80,000 tonnes due to significant negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy.

"However, mango exports was enhanced to 140,000 tonnes due to an extraordinary demand, generating valuable foreign exchange of $120 million," Ahmad said.

Sana Yasir, a Dubai resident, said her family is anxiously waiting for the mangoes. "We are unlikely to travel home due to travel restrictions. So we want to taste the king of fruits as soon as it arrives here," she said.

Munawar, former banker, said there is no alternative to Pakistani mangoes"I'm fan and can't wait to have it," he told Khaleej Times.

