UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mango Juice Production Unit Sealed

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 03:16 PM

Mango juice production unit sealed

Punjab Food Authority local chapter here on Saturday sealed a production unit of mango juice located at Kot Mithan for selling expired and unhygienic juice in markets

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab food Authority local chapter here on Saturday sealed a production unit of mango juice located at Kot Mithan for selling expired and unhygienic juice in markets.

Food Authority team led by district coordinator, Muhammad Wasim and deputy director Muhammad Numan conducted raid on direction of DC Zulfikar Ali. Further action against adulterated foods was continued across the district in full swing,an official said.

Related Topics

Punjab Numan Mango Market

Recent Stories

West zone police arrests 56 including 22 peddlers ..

1 minute ago

Six illegal housing colonies sealed in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Secretary Challans 15 vehicles, imposes fines in S ..

1 minute ago

ADC seeks effective strategy to control dengue lar ..

1 minute ago

Abe Says to Do Everything to Stop Spread of COVID- ..

1 minute ago

Tennis: ATP and WTA tournament results after Frida ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.