Mango juice production unit sealed

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab food Authority local chapter here on Saturday sealed a production unit of mango juice located at Kot Mithan for selling expired and unhygienic juice in markets.

Food Authority team led by district coordinator, Muhammad Wasim and deputy director Muhammad Numan conducted raid on direction of DC Zulfikar Ali. Further action against adulterated foods was continued across the district in full swing,an official said.