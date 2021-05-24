Mango orchards witness Aphid attack, officials advise spray

Mango orchards in Muzaffargarh district were witnessing Aphid attack and officials think lack of care by farmers was to blame for the situation triggering speculations of low production and higher price

Assistant director agriculture extension Shabbir Ahmad Gishkori said that mango orchards in Kot Addu tahsil were also facing Aphid attack like elsewhere in the district.

He said that orchard owners did not opt for crop care it deserved after flower stage.

He said that at this delicate stage mango crop needed to be taken care of like a child.

He said that Bekhar or commission agents who have made advance payments to orchard owners were now worrying for their investment. He said that if remained unchecked, the situation could translate into production reduced by around 30 per cent.

He advised farmers to apply Imidachloprid spray at the rate of 125 ml per 100 liters of water or Thiomithaxam spray at the rate of 10gm per 100 liter of water to reduce the damage.