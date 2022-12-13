Mango plants be affected with severe cold

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :The agriculture experts advised the farmers of mango orchards to take immediately necessary measures to save their manage plants from severe cold as it could affect the plants badly during winter.

A spokesman of Agriculture (Extension) Department said here on Tuesday that cold was injurious to mango plants especially during frost days.

Therefore the farmers should remain alert and ensure proper watering to their mango orchards repeatedly during winter season because drought could aggravated the situation for mango plants.

He said that drought as well as below 4 degrees temperature could badly affect the mango plants.However,the large plants had sufficient immunity and were less affected during winter,he added.

He advised growers to immediately contact the agronomists or field staff for further guidance in this regard.