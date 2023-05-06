UrduPoint.com

Mango Season Begins With Arrival Of 'Saroli' In Mirpurkhas

The Mango season has commenced in Mirpurkhas district with the initial Arrival of the Saroli variety of the fruit in local markets

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :The Mango season has commenced in Mirpurkhas district with the initial Arrival of the Saroli variety of the fruit in local markets.

According to a report, saroli mango was being sold at Rs 250 kg while mango box was being traded at Rs 2,000 however rates could be declined and 180 more varieties would also arrive including Sindhri, Langra, Dosahri and Chaunsa.

Meanwhile, Residents of the city have urged Commissioner Shafique Ahmed Mahesar and Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abdin to organise the annual Mango festival next month which was postponed due to the outbreak of corona pandemic so that Mango could get its glory and people could have fun as well.

